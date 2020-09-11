|
|
BTCUSD Looking Lower
Friday, September 11, 2020
by Gregor Horvat of Elliott Wave Service
|
Hello traders,
BTCUSD is moving sideways, which looks like a correction within downtrend. So we expect weakness either after a triangle or maybe a flat if we see more upside towards 10800.
Want more Elliott Wave Analysis on a daily basis? Click Here And Try our services for 7 Days
Also for VIDEO ANALYSIS on BTCUSD CLICK HERE
BTCUSD, 1h
Recent articles from this author
- BTCUSD Looking Lower - Friday, September 11, 2020
- Bears Taking Over Crude OIL! - Friday, September 11, 2020
- GBPUSD in A Bearish Turn! -Elliott wave analysis - Thursday, September 10, 2020
- AUDUSD in A Three-wave Reversal - Thursday, September 10, 2020
- USDCAD With A Bullish Turn - Elliott wave analysis - Wednesday, September 09, 2020
About the author
Grega Horvat
- Grega is based in Slovenia and has been involved in markets since 2003. He is the owner of www.ew-forecast.com, but before that he was working for Capital Forex Group and TheLFB.com. His feature articles have been published on: FXstreet.com, Thestreet.com, Action forex, Forex TV, Istockanalyst, ForexFactory, Fxtraders.eu, Insidefutures.com, etc. He recently won the award on FXStreet.com for Best Forex Analysis in 2016. At www.ew-forecast.com he helps clients and educate them about the Elliott wave prinicple and how to label and track unfolding patterns in real time. His approach to the markets is mainly technical. He uses a lot of different methods when analyzing the markets such as candlestick patterns, MA, technical indicators etc. His specialty however is Elliott Wave Theory which could be very helpful especially if you know how to use it in combination with other tools/indicators.
EW-Forecast
- To be involved in the market effectively, you need the right guidance and resources, and our team can help you to achieve that. Our team is providing advanced informations about Elliott Wave theory in real time. The Elliott Wave Principle gives you a method for identifying the behavior of the markets and at what points the market is most likely to turn. We help new traders who are interested in Elliott Wave theory to understand it correctly. We are doing our best to explain our views as simple as possible with educational goal, because knowledge itself is power!
Gregor Horvat
Chief Technical Strategist
Website: http://www.ew-forecast.com/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/ewforecast
Email: info@ew-forecast.com