



This shortened Holiday Week, the song we chose to embody Stock Market sentiment is Barry Whites, Never Gonna Give you Up.

With the Nasdaq falling almost 11% in a few short trading days, AAPL dropping over 16%, TSLA down ~35% and ZM off 23.86%

Market Participants began behaving like a longing lover as they eyed their favorite tech stocks trading a bit cheaper than a week ago:

Were they Right?

To answer this question, we must first look at one of the catalysts which was the pause of the AZN/Oxford vaccine trials due to one participant getting sick. Color on this was that the patients illness was something spinal which may turn out to be unrelated but we dont know yet.

As discussed in the last 2 weeks notes we made the case why these names were overdone in the short term (review below). It turned out to be right but the other side of the thesis (that cyclicals would start to outperform on a relative basis) has not yet manifested in earnest.

https://www.hedgefundtips.com/the-run-dmc-its-tricky-stock-market-and-sentiment-results/

https://www.hedgefundtips.com/the-lionel-richie-dancing-on-the-ceiling-stock-market-and-sentiment-results/

So today (Wednesday), the delay of the front running vaccine pushed money back into tech. If your bet is that the vaccine is now a way off and slow economic growth is the prognosis, re-buying into tech was a good bet. Im more optimistic. My base case is that were two months behind Chinas recovery (with or without a vaccine).

I discussed why this matters on CGTN Global Business tonight with Rachelle Akuffo. Thanks to Stephanie Savage for inviting me on. One of the key points I made was that the August Domestic Air Travel numbers last Month (August) were at 86% of pre-pandemic levels already (without a vaccine). They are projected to be at 100% in September:

https://youtu.be/_gp-sbdQunA

Chinas epicenter (Wuhan) cases peaked in mid-February. Our epicenter (NY, NJ, CT) peaked mid-April. The implication is that if we continue to track Chinas numbers we could very well see a resurgence in Travel by Christmas. Right now our High Watermark is ~40% of last years travel a benchmark we hit just this week:

This (935,308 passengers) is a big improvement from what we saw in April when the numbers dipped to less than 10% of our recent prints:

Governor Coumo finally opened indoor dining (at 25% capacity) for NYC starting at the end of this month. That decision is going to slowly restore a major center of GDP from an empty wasteland to a vital city once again. It will take leadership as well, but people coming back is a good start.

So the vaccine was delayed and cyclicals got filleted! What else is new?!!! When the turn comes it will be abrupt, but for now we wait

Making Sense of it All

When volatility spikes this high in the short term, fundamentals take a back seat. I look at a number of indicators to see where we are in the short term that you may find helpful in navigating this Barry White market. Here are a few of them:

This is elevated fear but not extreme (Learn more about how the Equity Put/Call Ratio 10 DMA works here)

People are still betting on tail risk (Learn more about how SKEW works here)

May need a little more time before bottoming and reversing (Learn more about how PMO Buy ALL works here)

High end of No Mans Land (Learn more about how Bullish Percent S&P 500 works here)

Still in No Mans Land (Learn more about how Nasdaq McClellan Summation Index works here)

Now onto the shorter term view for the General Market:

In this weeks AAII Sentiment Survey result, Bullish Percent (Video Explanation) fell to 23.71% from 30.80% last week. Bearish Percent rose to 48.45% from 41.77% last week. These are levels of pessimism that historically favor being a buyer versus a seller.

The CNN Fear and Greed Index slid from 78 last week to 66 this week. Fear has crept in, but not at an extreme level. You can learn how this indicator is calculated and how it works here: (Video Explanation)

And finally, this week the NAAIM (National Association of Active Investment Managers Index) (Video Explanation) moderated from 106.56% equity exposure last week, to 94.71% this week. This is still an extreme level, so we must remain on alert (particularly in overvalued sectors/stock).

Our message for this week:

As I have repeated for a couple of weeks, the catalyst for change (an abrupt move of money into Cyclicals) will likely come from science at this point. Dont bet against science.

Despite mixed signals, my net takeaway this week is that while we could bounce, the probabilities favor more work to do on the downside particularly for the overvalued pockets of stocks that we covered in recent weeks notes above.

Where there is real long-term durable value, we are buyers. And for those of you holding the highest flyers, despite our warnings in the last two weeks, sometimes you gotta take the other side of Barrys Never Gonna Give You Up and find another gal/guy to dance with. There are many lovely candidates that are sitting on the sidelines and havent even got out on the dance floor yet