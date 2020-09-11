Below is my weekly newspaper column, Commodity Insite from September 28, entitled, " Smiling Broadly ." I hope you find something of interest.

August 28, 2020





Smiling Broadly

For more than 60 years, economists, Fed policy makers and Wall Street embraced the theory behind the Phillips Curve. The theory suggests that the relationship between inflation and unemployment has traditionally been an inverse correlation. The more people employed, the greater the tendency for inflation to rise. When the jobless rate rises and more people unemployed, there is a tendency for inflation to decline. Such a theory makes sense.

From Investopedia.com. A.W. Phillips was one of the first economists to present compelling evidence of the inverse relationship between unemployment and wage inflation. Phillips studied the relationship between unemployment and the rate of change of wages in the United Kingdom over a period of almost a full century (1861-1957), and he discovered that the latter could be explained by (a) the level of unemployment and (b) the rate of change of unemployment.

Prior to this year, there were numerous times I was bullish towards the commodity markets because of two main fundamentals. One, supplies of a certain commodity were getting smaller and the jobs force was the largest in 50 years. The sheer size of the number of people employed suggested commodities would rise due to the theory behind the Phillips Curve. After all, that very scenario was seen in the 1970s to 1980s when commodities rose sharply and inflation rose to record heights. However, following that period of time inflation was not seen at all.

But then along comes this year and with it a global pandemic that brings the US economy to its knees and in the process causes millions to lose their jobs. In fact, the current unemployment rate in the US is now the highest since the 1930s, during the Great Depression. And though there is virtually no shortage of any sort of commodity amid a huge unemployed workforce, inflation is popping up all over the place with certain commodity markets.

Here are several examples of commodities that have simply soared higher over the past few months despite the economy struggling and a massive amount of workers unemployed. Lumber prices this year have gone from $282 to $916. Silver from $12 an ounce to $30. Gold prices rose to an all-time record high. Prices for coffee,crude oil, cotton, milk and natural gas are up sharply. I can offer other examples as well but will leave it at that.

Note too, the markets above that skyrocketed upward in value bottomed almost without exception in the final two weeks of March, right when the stock market bottomed. And from Yardeni Research. Measured from the benchmark's previous record high on Feb. 19 to its trough on March 23, the pandemic-induced bear market lasted a mere 33 days, compared to the median age of 302 days of 20 bear markets going back to the 1920s. In other words, stocks and the commodity markets that collapsed in the January to February period, bottomed in mid-March and rose dramatically even though the US unemployment rate was the highest since the 1930s.

But wait. This week, the Fed announced a new and historic approach to inflation and employment. The Fed is now going to tolerate higher inflation and welcome a stronger labor force. From Market Watch, Support for strong labor markets would not have come from a central banker a generation ago. In the past, strong labor markets for Fed officials meant that higher inflation was just around the corner and a reason to tap the brakes and raise interest rates - even if there was no sign of higher prices.

Earlier this week, a young woman who was declared dead in a suburb of Detroit opened her eyes at a funeral home as she was about to be embalmed. Based on the medical information provided to the doctor, she was pronounced dead and they were about about to drain her blood when they noticed she was breathing. The woman remains in critical condition but she is alive. That is a true story.

It is also a true story that the Fed is now willing to tolerate more inflation and embrace a stronger labor force, something unheard of a generation ago. The Fed is trying to bring back to life inflation. And since the Fed usually gets what it wants the months ahead will prove to be more than interesting for US grain and livestock producers that are in dire need of an inflationary bounce.

The Fed has removed its bias against strong labor markets and tossed the Phillips Curve under the bus. Those bullish commodities such as yours truly are smiling broadly at such a change. Now, if we can only get ending supplies down a bit!

