"Quantitative" analysis is the "Swiss Army Knife" of market analysis.

It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional!

NASDAQ 100 futures rallied from 7,500 to a high of 12,400 over the previous 23 weeks.

Our daily June NASDAQ quant has been in sell mode for 5 days. This was followed by an 1,100 point break.

Now examine our weekly NASDAQ quant. The thick white line AND histogram (Black vertical bars) will need to close the week out below the 0.00 line to issue a sell signal. When the Weekly and Daily quants are both in sell mode its time to be short.



We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.