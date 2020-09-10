MARKET UPDATE - GRAINS, MEATS, SOFTS - JUDY CRAWFORD



MARKET UPDATE/TRADE ALERT

JUDY CRAWFORD

TRADES FOR FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2020

EMOTION is your enemy more than any market will ever be.

MEASURING GAP IN THE DEC HOGS? On the daily chart hogs have had two gaps. The lower one was at 56.80. Today's gap was at 59.97. They now suggest the lower one was a "break away" gap. And today a "measuring gap." The distance between the start of the move (bottom of the market) and the gap today is used to measure the entire move. In other words the extent of the rally from the market bottom to the gap is used to measure what remains of the move. From the bottom of the market (49.92) to the beginning of today's gap (59.97) is approximately 10.00 points.



Today's gap is from 59.97 up to 60.55. You then add 10.00 points to the 59.97 or 60.55 and you get a range between 69.97 to 70.55 as the rally potential.



You rarely run into this type of technical setup but I have found them to be a good gauge for the move. If the market decides instead to fill that measuring gap it has been my experience it does it right away. So if hogs keep rallying, that upside potential remains.



TRADE SUGGESTIONS FOR FRIDAY:

Sell December bean oil. Sell 32.67 stop. Protective stop 34.05. Potential projection 30.30. (Potential risk $828. Potential reward $1422). Margin: $770.

Reasons for the Trade:

1. On the monthly chart bean oil is backing off from long term market resistance.

2. The weekly chart formed a reversal top as of last week.

3. The daily chart has a reversal top.

4. On the daily chart a previous sell signal is still intact.

5. On the daily chart the macd changed to sell mode as of last Thursday.

6. Today was an inside day that can trigger a signal and market direction.



CURRENT POSITIONS: Exit Short December cocoa. Short 26.22 (8.4). Exit 25.73 (9.10). Profit $435 (after costs). GRAINS: They remain in long term resistance.



Dec corn: It held at the 200 avg. today and took out the previous high on its daily chart. It negated the reversal top on its weekly chart. It is still pushing into long term resistance and with the beans having difficulties rallying, I would not be long corn. Just watching.

Dec wheat. It continues with the same market action as when it topped in July. As mentioned yesterday in July after failing its 10 avg., it is attempting to recover over it and failing. In July it tried for several days before finally completely the selloff. Just watching.

Nov beans. Today's high 1/4 point higher than yesterday. In December 2019 they reached 982 3/4 before having a major selloff. Today's high 982. They are in a lot of resistance and showing it. Just watching.

Dec meal. It is starting to suggest a top to the rally. Today was an inside day and the macd on the daily chart has now changed to sell mode. It is also in market resistance long term.

Dec bean oil. I tried again to short it today but the price was not reached. It formed an inside day. I'll try again tomorrow. See Trade Alert for details.



MEATS:



Dec hogs. They rallied up limit today and cleared both the 60.00 market resistance and the 200 avg. on the weekly. Next resistance around 64.00 to 64.30. Today's gap is suggesting a "measuring gap." Just watching.

Oct feeders. Yesterday's outside day triggered a buy today. But again 140.00 stopped them. They are caught between 140.00 and their 100 avg. at approximately 138.25. Just watching.

Oct cattle. They rallied up to their 200 avg. on their daily chart and sold off. That intersects at 106.00. They are stuck between 106.00 and 104.00. Just watching.



SOFTS:



Dec cocoa. Stops were reached today with a profit. It continues to hold at its 20 avg. on the daily chart for the third day in a row. Watching closely.

Dec cotton. I tried to short it today. Instead it rallied up to its 10 avg. (that it failed earlier) and stopped. The sell signal is still intact. Watching closely.

Dec coffee. An inside day yesterday triggered a buy today - not a sell. So much for the market suggesting further selloff. At least for now. The macd remains in sell mode though. Just watching.

Oct sugar. Another very narrow range day around 12.00 but closed under it. It may try for a near term rally to test the 10 avg. up at 12.30. The next support under the market is at 11.75. Not clear.





