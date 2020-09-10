rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

ECB Keeps Rates Unch
Thursday, September 10, 2020

by Alan Bush of ADM Investor Services

Bookmark and Share

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are higher after being lower in the overnight trade.

Futures are higher despite Congress remaining deadlocked over a fresh stimulus package, and ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Jobless claims in the week ended September 5 were 884,000 when 828,000 were expected.

The August producer price index final demand was up 0.3% when an increase of 0.2% was anticipated and the producer price excluding food and energy was up 0.4% when a gain of 0.2% was estimated.

The 9:00 central time July wholesale inventories report is predicted to be down 0.1%.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The September U.S. dollar index advanced above a downtrend line on the daily chart on Tuesday but has now rolled under it possibly signaling a false upside breakout.

The euro currency is higher after European Central Bank President Christine Largarde said recent data suggests a strong rebound that is in line with expectations.

The ECB said in a statement that it would leave its key interest rate unchanged at minus 0.5% and continue to purchase up to 1.35 trillion euros, ($1.59 trillion) of euro zone debt under an emergency bond-buying program that was unveiled in March.

Many analysts expect the ECB will ramp up its monetary stimulus by December, especially after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled last month that he is willing to allow inflation to run hotter than usual. This major shift in policy suggests the U.S. central bank will keep interest rates low for years, which puts pressure on the ECB to follow suit.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction 30-year bonds today.

Interest rate market futures at the short end of the curve are likely to be supported by ideas that major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, will keep short term interest rates low for an extended period.

Futures at the long end of the curve, especially the 30-year Treasury bond futures may be undermined by the inflationary aspects of the Federal Reserves average inflation targeting policy.

The next Federal Open Market Committee meeting is scheduled for September 16. Financial futures markets are predicting there is a 94% probability that the FOMC will maintain its fed funds target rate at zero to 25 basis points.

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com. Thank you.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook.

Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports.

Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy