Where is Gold Going?
Thursday, September 10, 2020

by Frank Kaberna of The Small Exchange

Golds summer, one of its most volatile in decades, has included a 10% rise, high prices not seen in decades, and multiple short-term outliers in both directions. And while the dog days are over, golds activity has not ceased and theres no telling whether the commodity will make new highs or retreat as gold bounces around a relatively confined range.

Source: dxFeed Index Services (https://indexit.dxfeed.com)

Dont Sleep on Silver

When it comes to summer movement, silvers been no slouch either. In fact, golds fellow metal has witnessed even greater volatility among these high prices. Traders can go toSmall Precious Metals futures (/SPRE) for a combination of the two that misses neither the all-time highs in gold nor the increased action in silver.

Source: dxFeed Index Services (https://indexit.dxfeed.com)

Next Move in Precious Metals

Instead of trading on a guess as to where gold and silver are headed in the long term, some traders have found recent success in merely taking the other side of short-term metals moves exceeding 2% (about 1.50 or $150 in SPRE futures). With prices of 2,000 and 1,800 looking equally probable in gold, it might make more sense to trade both sides with smaller futures.

Source: dxFeed Index Services (https://indexit.dxfeed.com)

About the author

Frank Kaberna is the head content strategist at the Small Exchange. He produces everything from brochures to videos that inform on the Small Exchange’s products. After earning a mathematics degree from the University of Michigan, Frank traded interest rates at the Chicago Board of Trade. He then worked on the tastytrade Network as a content producer and on-air talent before landing at the Small Exchange.

 

Contributing author since 7/30/20 
