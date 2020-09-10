Is the S&P 500s bullish momentum in jeopardy technically speaking? It depends on how it reacts should it break below yesterdays low. If it does, there might be near-term support at the 3190 range. A break below that signals the end of the short-term uptrend, potentially finding support at the2920 range (also a 50% Fib retracement). Below that level, bullish bias becomes questionable. A break below that level, to the 61.8% Fib support at 2718 would bring the S&P 500 well within bear market territory from its most recent highs.

Again, none of this is rocket science. But it does provide a few technical levels to watch, whether youre currently long, looking to add to your position (or re-enter), or whether youre short and looking for potential price targets.

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.