Hog Prices Limit Up 300 Points



SOURCE: Getty Images Lean Hog Futures--- Hog futures in the October contract is trading sharply higher this Thursday afternoon in Chicago limit up 300 points or 4.89% at 64.37 looking to advance these gains on tomorrow's open as prices gaped open on the daily chart. I've been recommending a bullish position from around the 50.75 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop-loss under the 10 day low at 53.17 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve in 3 trading days therefor the monetary risk will be reduced. If you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I thought the 65 level could be touched which is just an eyelash away and now I think the contract high which was hit on March 13th at 66.92 could be in the cards in the coming days ahead as this market remains strong as fundamentally &t technically speaking prices look to move even higher. At the current time this is my only livestock recommendation as the cattle market remains very choppy so stay long as the volatility will continue to expand to the upside. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.