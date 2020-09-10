St. Louis, Missouri, September 10. According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending September 4, ethanol production increased by 2.1 percent, or 19,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 941,000 b/d, equivalent to 39.52 million gallons daily. Production remained 8.0 percent below the same week in 2019 as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-week average ethanol production rate ticked up 0.6 percent to 930,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.26 billion gallons (bg).





Ethanol stocks drew down by 4.3 percent to 20.0 million barrels, which was 11.1 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories decreased across all regions except the Rocky Mountains (PADD 4).





The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, dropped 4.5 percent to a twelve-week low of 8.39 million b/d (128.62 bg annualized). Gasoline demand remained 14.4 percent lower than a year ago.





Refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol followed to an eight-week low, falling 3.6 percent to 830,000 b/d, equivalent to 12.72 bg annualized, which was 10.8 percent below the year-earlier level.





There were zero imports of ethanol recorded after 36,000 b/d hit the books the prior week. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of July 2020.)





View historical U.S. weekly ethanol supply and demand data at https://ethanolrfa.org/statistics/weekly-monthly-ethanol-supply-demand/





