Weekly Ethanol Production for September 4 2020
Thursday, September 10, 2020

by Renewable Fuels Association of Renewable Fuels Association

St. Louis, Missouri, September 10. According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending September 4, ethanol production increased by 2.1 percent, or 19,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 941,000 b/d, equivalent to 39.52 million gallons daily. Production remained 8.0 percent below the same week in 2019 as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-week average ethanol production rate ticked up 0.6 percent to 930,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.26 billion gallons (bg).

Ethanol stocks drew down by 4.3 percent to 20.0 million barrels, which was 11.1 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories decreased across all regions except the Rocky Mountains (PADD 4).

The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, dropped 4.5 percent to a twelve-week low of 8.39 million b/d (128.62 bg annualized). Gasoline demand remained 14.4 percent lower than a year ago.

Refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol followed to an eight-week low, falling 3.6 percent to 830,000 b/d, equivalent to 12.72 bg annualized, which was 10.8 percent below the year-earlier level.

There were zero imports of ethanol recorded after 36,000 b/d hit the books the prior week. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of July 2020.)

View historical U.S. weekly ethanol supply and demand data at https://ethanolrfa.org/statistics/weekly-monthly-ethanol-supply-demand/.

RFA is the leading trade association for America's ethanol industry, working to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and bio-products worldwide. Visit our website at https://ethanolrfa.org.

About the author

The Renewable Fuels Association is the leading trade association for America’s ethanol industry, working to drive expanded demand for American-made renewable fuels and bio-products worldwide. RFA’s members are working to help America become cleaner, safer, more energy independent and economically secure. www.EthanolRFA.org
 
 
Contributing author since 6/25/2020 
