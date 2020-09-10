rounded corner
AgMaster Report 09/10/2020
Thursday, September 10, 2020

by Bill Moore of The PRICE Futures Group

NOV BEANS

After a near-vertical $1.10 ascent (8.65 -9.75) since the Aug Crop Report – fueled by a “flash drought” & stellar exports – you’d think the mkt was due for a correction – with the Sept WADSE REPORT coming Friday at 11am & harvest right around the corner! But the Nov bean contract has stubbornly refused to back off – as of today, closing higher 11 consecutive days!  Even an as-expected crop rating decrease of 1% – out on Tues didn’t trigger profit-taking despite US-China political tension, Phase 1 is alive & well with almost daily Chinese purchases! This action indicates impressive underlying strength in a bean complex still historically cheap!!

DEC CORN

Because of the timing of the flash drought – occurring in August during soybeans critical pod-setting period, Nov Beans have been the upside leader with their $1.10 rally with Dec Corn being a follower with a $.45 cent upmove (320-365)!  Nonetheless, the contract is no slouch with solid Chinese exports & an upside gap left a few weeks ago! Plus, China’s corn crop is in jeopardy due to a series of typhoons battering their farmland!  Also, corn’s carry-out is not near as plentiful as beans – so, for instance a 177 yield could bring stocks down to a 4-year low. Corns Achilles Heel has been slack ethanol demand due to Covid reducing driving – but a continued economic resurgence could “right that ship”! Finally, like beans, corn is coming off 10 year lows – and that coupled with a slumping dollar – makes it very attractive to our trading partners! With the Sept WADSE Report due out Friday at 11am, we will likely see back-and-fill action until Friday!

DEC WHEAT

After vertical 70 cent up (500-570), Dec Wht has corrected 25 cents (570-545) due to a plethora of fundamentals – improving Argentine & Australian wt crops, active exporting from the Ukraine & Russia, a recently rallying US Dollar & abundant global carry-out with the Sept USDA Supply & Demand Report due out Friday morning, the mkt will likely sideways trade as traders even up in front of the report!

OCT CATTLE

Oct Cat has had a hard time holding a rally of late as increased average weights and daily slaughter have overcome flagging consumer demand – slowed by a sluggish re-opening of the US economy!  This has resulted in lower beef & cash prices!  The mkt is hopeful that post Labor Day Demand will return soon to the mkt place – as more & more restaurants re-open!

OCT HOGS

             While Oct Cat has struggled with lackluster demand, Oct Hogs have thrived on robust demand – mostly due to the “export component” from prodigious buying by China & Mexico! This has managed to more than overcome adequate pork production – leading to a surge in Pork Cut-out & the bullish chart action above! The technicals are very impressive with 1 & ½ upside gaps still left unfilled!

 



About the author

Mr. Moore’s commodity career unwittingly began when he was 5 years old, spending his summers working for his family farm near Quincy, IL.

Bill attended Cornell University, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering and then studied at the University of Chicago for his MBA. Soon after graduation, he entered into the United States Marine Corps.

In 1975, Bill began working at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as an Agricultural Specialist – trading corn, beans, wheat, cattle & hogs. In 2000, he moved to the Chicago Board of Trade to work for a futures brokerage firm. Then, in early 2011, he brought his business to The PRICE Futures Group where he deals exclusively with 1000 acre grain farmers, helping them to design their seasonal corn and bean hedging programs.

Contact William Moore: (800) 769-7021 or at wmoore@pricegroup.com
Published by Barchart
