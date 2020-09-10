Hello traders,

GBPUSD started to decline rappidly, following a high for a five-wave former move at the 1.348 level. We can see a strong drop, below the lower trendline, which gives us an impression of an impulse to be in the making; a five-wave move for wave A)/1), which can suggest a bigger change in trend to be underway. That said, an impulse, in this case wave A)/1) also consists out of corrective legs, meaning one more leg higher from current levels can be seen, with resistance at the 1.305 level, before final leg within an A)/1) will show up. That said, once a five wave decline in A)/1) is finished, a temporary pullback a B)/2) may start to form.

GBPUSD, 4h