ANALYSIS
USDCAD
Dollar/CAD fell back below the 1.3190-1.3200 level yesterday as the S&P futures recovered even further after the cash open. While this negative technical development, in combination with the markets double rejection of 1.3250s resistance earlier in the session, served as reminders that USDCADs trend was still down going into the NY close, we havent seen much follow-through overnightand we think this is largely because of all the potentially negative event risk on tap for today.
This mornings ECB press conference has kicked off with a bang after Christine Lagarde said the data suggests a strong rebound and theres no reason to overreact to Euro gains. The weekly US jobless claims figures (for the week ending Sep 5) slightly missed expectations (+884k vs +846k) and the US core August PPIs came in hotter than expected (+0.6% MoM vs +0.3%), however we feel the ECB meeting is overshadowing this US data set for now.
The weekly EIA oil inventory report comes out at 11amET (-1.335M barrels expected vs +2.97M from last nights APIs). Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is expected to give an economic update, and explain yesterdays unexciting monetary policy statement, when he speaks at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce at 12:30pmET. Finally, we should also expect Brexit headlines at some point as the latest negotiating round between the UKs Frost and the EUs Barnier comes to an end, and as the extraordinary meeting of EU/UK Joint Committee on the Withdrawal Agreement takes place.
USDCAD DAILY
USDCAD HOURLY
OCT CRUDE OIL DAILY
EURUSD
Euro/dollar didnt do much of anything after the European Central Bank kept all monetary policy measures on hold (as expected) in their 7:45amET press release (see here), but it has now shot higher to trend-line resistance in the 1.1870-80s as Christine Lagarde said there is no need to overreact to Euro gains.
The markets next near term chart resistance level resides in the 1.1910s, whereas support lies at the familiar 1.1750-60s from yesterday. Over 3.4BLN in EURUSD options will be expiring between the 1.1775 and 1.1800 strikes at 10amET, although these shouldnt come into play unless Lagarde sours the punch bowl. See here for the live link.
EURUSD DAILY
EURUSD HOURLY
SPOT GOLD DAILY
GBPUSD
Sterling rebounded even further yesterday morning after the EU reiterated that the UKs latest Internal Market Bill maneuver would not cause it to walk away from trade talks. The market rallied all the way back to former support (now turned resistance) in the 1.3010-20s, but its been struggling at this level ever since. Weve witnessed a quick swoosh lower in GBPUSD, on no news, since the NY openperhaps a little anxiety ahead of what could be a litany of Brexit headlines today?
GBPUSD DAILY
GBPUSD HOURLY
EURGBP DAILY
AUDUSD
The Australian dollar, like the Canadian dollar, is not really in focus this morning as FX traders pay more attention to Brexit and ECB headlinesalthough we would note the markets Euro-driven push above the 0.7280s resistance level, following Christine Lagardes initial comments, as technically positive. We think this mornings 1BLN worth of option expiries between 0.7275 and 0.7300 strikes could also be helping to keep the Aussie bid. EURUSDs response over the course of the ECB meeting should set the tone for AUDUSD going into the London close, and we feel that a NY close above 0.7280s could set the stage for the resumption of the Australian dollars uptrend.
AUDUSD DAILY
AUDUSD HOURLY
USDCNH DAILY
USDJPY
Dollar/yen has predictably slipped back lower today as a massive amount of options come off the board between 105.75 and 106.00 (now over 4.4BLN in size). The 105.90-106.00 support level is still holding for now however, despite EURUSDs spike higher, and we think this relative technical strength is noteworthy.
USDJPY DAILY
USDJPY HOURLY
US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY
Charts: Reuters Eikon
