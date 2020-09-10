|
ONE44 Analytics Grains Update
Thursday, September 10, 2020
by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44
SOYBEANS
The Soybeans have now had two closes above the970.00 major Gann square. This is now our swing point. As long as they remain above it, look for1020.00, this is23.6%back to the all-time high and then1045.00, this is61.8%back to the 2016 high. We still believe this should be a long term move higher and once they can clear1045.00the target will be38.2%back to the all-time high, this is1165.00. With a couple close's back below the970.00 major Gann square, look for38.2%of the move up at905.00.
CORN
The Corn has now had two closes above the200 day average at 348.00, this is now the swing point, but they still need to get a couple closes above the360.00 major Gann square and 38.2% back to the 2019 high at 365.00to breakout. Provided they can do this the next target is61.8%of the same move up at405.00, this is also a majorGann square. With a couple close's back below the200 daylook for the majorGann square at 320.00.
WHEAT
The Wheat remains the same, the swing point is the530.00 major Gann square. Above it,look for the585.00 major Gann squareand below it they go for the480.00 major Gann square. It will still take a couple close's above590.00to breakout of the long term trading range.
