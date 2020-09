Hi traders,

AUDUSD is in a three-wave reversal from the highs, now unfolding a corrective wave B, after first wave A fully developed. Wave B looks to be an irregular correction, which can look for resistance/bearish turn at the 0.731 level, level of a former swing high, and turn into wave C.

AUDUSD, 4h