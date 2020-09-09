Soy and Corn Market Commentary



Commentary: SOY: The beans and meal continued the rally today. There are a couple of reasons for this. The most important driving factor, in my opinion, is that the Chinese have been buyers almost every day. This is a very good thing. It must be considered, with the new export year starting Sept 1, the Chinese in some instances may be replacing Brazilian beans with the US origin. As I have said, the global balance sheet is what needs to be considered. The market has had a very significant rally over the last month. It is more than I thought was possible. Having said that, I am glad it has transpired and before Fridays USDA numbers, this rally may present a significant hedging opportunity. For producers, consider locking in both old and new crop sales in this level. It is difficult for me to see the market trade above 10.00 per bushel. CORN: The corn was quiet. The market has dialed in some of the crop losses at present. It is my thought however, that the losses could be a bit more than the trade has dialed in. It is true that the ratings are below the recent 5 year average. The Chinese continue to buy corn, and talk now that DDG will be added to the mix. The weather in China, according to the dialogue, is not very positive It appears there could be corn issues in the making. If true the US and the global balance sheet will be in an interesting situation. It is my thought that breaks in corn should be bought with a stop loss in the mix. The USDA report Friday may prove significant depending on the numbers. Quantify your risk. Trade Suggestion(s)

NA today

Risk/Reward

Futures-

Options - BE WELL,

John J. Walsh

President, Walsh Trading, Inc.

800-993-5449

312-208-8836

jwalsh@walshtrading.com

www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Soy and Corn Market Commentary

Soy and Corn Market Commentary

Soy and Corn Market Commentary

Soy Market Commentary

Soy Market Commentary

About the author John Walsh, President, Walsh Trading, Inc. John began his career in the futures industry in 1986 at privately held firm, Barnes and Company. Barnes and Company was known for its presence at the Board of Trade, particularly in the agricultural sector. From Barnes, John held positions at the privately held firm, Argus and then at Continental Grain. During his time there, Continental Grain was one of the largest clearing firms in the world. Continental Grain had, and continues to maintain, extensive holdings in the cash cattle, poultry, swine, and agriculture industries. At Continental Grain, John had various responsibilities including working for the Options Group and the Risk Management Group where he serviced clients located all over the world. In 1996, John left Continental Grain to found Walsh Trading, Inc., currently a registered Independent Introducing Broker (IIB) and an NFA member with the ability to clear at multiple, futures clearing merchants at the benefit of its clients. John’s focus at Walsh Trading has been on hiring and cultivating talented individuals and building relationships throughout the industry. Walsh Trading services some of the largest companies in the world, in their respective fields, as well as individual investors with a commitment to always putting the needs of its customers first. John trades all markets, but concentrates his efforts in the agricultural sector, more specifically in the relationships revolving around the soybean crush. His trading methodology is based on fundamentals and a personally designed technical system. Contact John

Phone: 312-208-8837 or 800-993-5449

Email: jwalsh@walshtrading.com