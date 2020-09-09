|
Time to Focus on Oil Breaking Down and Golds Reversal
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
|
In the podcast with Cory Fleck from the Korelin Economics Report, Chris kicks off today with a focus on key moves in oil and gold. Oil has finally broken below the $40 level which opens up the door to much lower prices. For gold, was Tuesday a key reversal in the correction or just the yellow metal staying within its current range?
About the author
Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic
Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.
He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com
Contributing author since 05/08/2018