EURJPY Rallies, Reverses Losses
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com
EURJPY Rallies, Reverses Losses
EURJPY looks to strengthen further after it was seen taking back its Tuesday losses during Wednesday trading session. On the downside, support comes in at the 125.00 level where a break if seen will aim at the 124.50 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 124.00 level and possibly lower towards the 123.50 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 126.00 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 126.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 127.00 level with a turn above here aiming at the 127.50 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting more strength. On the whole, EURJPY continues to retain its broader medium term uptrend.
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXAssure.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.