So what's the Nasdaq 100 doing after its steepest three-day decline since the bursting of the Tech Bubble in 2000?

Quick snapshot. The NQ is recovering today. Clearly, its still in a technical uptrend, finding support in the the 50-day EMA, which is trending strongly from the 200-day EMA. Fundamentally, were looking at a mix of Q3 earnings data in tech plus the stimulative effects of the Feds loose policy (remember, theyre looking to overshoot their 2% target, which may allow it to go much higher in order to achieve an average of 2%...get it?...gold bugs are excited about that prospect).

On a tactical note, a break above the highest down candle [2] at the price of 11585.00 has to show us if it can breakout above the previous swing high (a record swing high BTW) of 12465.25. A fall below todays low [2] at the price of 10935.25 may find support at 10301.00. Even if it falls to this last price level, the uptrend is still intact , and our bias will remain technically bullis down to 8860.00, which is far below the 200-day EMA. Fundamentally though, our bias might get bearish depending on the economic outlook (despite technical signs pointing to the upside).

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.