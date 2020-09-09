Source: Getty Images
Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract is trading higher by 4 cents at 9.77 a bushel up for the 12th consecutive session as that has not happened since March 2008 as the gravy train continues due to the fact of the slight deterioration of the crop in the month of August due to the hot and dry weather conditions.
I have been recommending a bullish position from the 9.14 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 9.23 as an exit strategy, however that will be raised to 9.40 in Friday's trade as the chart structure will continue to tighten up therefor lowering the monetary risk.
Traders are awaiting the highly-anticipated report which will be released this Friday with anticipations of around 51.8 bushels per acre as this will certainly dictate short-term price action as the crop progress report was released last night showing at 65% of the crop is in good / excellent condition as we will still produce around 4.35 billion bushels in 2020 as the crop was excellent, but not as excellent as once thought. At the current time I also have a bullish soybean meal trade which is slightly higher today as I think the whole complex continues to move higher so stay long.
TREND:HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
