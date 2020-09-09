The Gravy Train Continues In Soybeans



Source: Getty Images Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract is trading higher by 4 cents at 9.77 a bushel up for the 12th consecutive session as that has not happened since March 2008 as the gravy train continues due to the fact of the slight deterioration of the crop in the month of August due to the hot and dry weather conditions. I have been recommending a bullish position from the 9.14 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 9.23 as an exit strategy, however that will be raised to 9.40 in Friday's trade as the chart structure will continue to tighten up therefor lowering the monetary risk. Traders are awaiting the highly-anticipated report which will be released this Friday with anticipations of around 51.8 bushels per acre as this will certainly dictate short-term price action as the crop progress report was released last night showing at 65% of the crop is in good / excellent condition as we will still produce around 4.35 billion bushels in 2020 as the crop was excellent, but not as excellent as once thought. At the current time I also have a bullish soybean meal trade which is slightly higher today as I think the whole complex continues to move higher so stay long. TREND:HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.