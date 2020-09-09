Source: Getty Images
Copper Futures---Copper futures in the December contract is trading higher by 255 points currently trading at 3.0505 a pound reversing the losses that we experienced yesterday continuing its bullish trend as prices are right near a 2 year high following the coattails of the stock market today.
I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 3.0140 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low of 95.35 as the chart structure was excellent at the time of the recommendation as that was one of the main reasons why I decided to take a bullish position.
The risk/reward is also in your favor as this is a highly volatile commodity that can experience large price swings on a daily basis and I still think the contract high that was hit on September 1st at 3.0940 will be tested possibly in tomorrow's trade.
Copper prices basically have gone nowhere over the last month and that is why the chart structure is outstanding, but I don't think that situation is going to last any time soon so play this to the upside as I still think 3.200 could be in the cards soon as this trend is strong as prices are trading at a 27-month high.
TREND:HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.