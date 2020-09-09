I Remain Bullish Copper Prices



Source: Getty Images Copper Futures---Copper futures in the December contract is trading higher by 255 points currently trading at 3.0505 a pound reversing the losses that we experienced yesterday continuing its bullish trend as prices are right near a 2 year high following the coattails of the stock market today. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 3.0140 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low of 95.35 as the chart structure was excellent at the time of the recommendation as that was one of the main reasons why I decided to take a bullish position. The risk/reward is also in your favor as this is a highly volatile commodity that can experience large price swings on a daily basis and I still think the contract high that was hit on September 1st at 3.0940 will be tested possibly in tomorrow's trade. Copper prices basically have gone nowhere over the last month and that is why the chart structure is outstanding, but I don't think that situation is going to last any time soon so play this to the upside as I still think 3.200 could be in the cards soon as this trend is strong as prices are trading at a 27-month high. TREND:HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.