Hog Prices Higher 6th Day In A Row



SOURCE: Getty Images Lean Hog futures---Hog futures in the October contract is sharply higher this Wednesday afternoon in Chicago up 92 points at 60.82 higher for the 6th consecutive session hitting a fresh 4 month high continuing it's bullish momentum to the upside.I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 50.75 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low standing at 53.17 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will not improve for another 4 trading sessions therefore you will have to accept the monetary risk. At the current time this is my only livestock recommendation as cattle prices continue the drip lower, but there is strong demand for the hog market as fundamentally and technically speaking this market has turned the tide as I think we have a chance to test the 65 level in the coming weeks. The chart structure will start to improve in next week's trade while at the current time it remains poor due to the fact that prices have run up about 10% over the last 5 trading sessions, but I still think there's more room to run. TREND:HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.