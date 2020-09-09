ANALYSIS
USDCAD
Dollar/CAD extended its gains above the 1.3190-1.3200 resistance level late yesterday as US stocks tumbled into the close. The risk off flows extended mildly into early Asian trade after AstraZeneca paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial due an adverse reaction from a participant, but cooler heads ultimately prevailed going into European trade today. The bounce for risk sentiment extended further during the 3amET hour, with no obvious headline catalysts to note, and traders are now digesting snippets from a leaked copy of the UKs Internal Market Bill to be released later this morningalthough the initial GBPUSD sales we saw did not ignite the sort of sterling-driven USD buying we saw yesterday. Dollar/CAD buyers were halted twice overnight at trend-line resistance in the 1.3250s.
This mornings main event is the Bank of Canadas latest monetary policy statement at 10amET, however the marketplace is not expecting any changes to interest rates or the $5bln/week large scale asset purchase program. Theres been some talk recently about how Canadian central bankers are mulling average inflation targeting as part of their own policy framework review due at the end of 2021, but we think the economys generally better than expected bounce back from its Q2 COVID trough doesnt pressure the bank to do anything else right now. There will be no post-meeting press conference today, but Governor Tiff Macklem will speak tomorrow at 12:30pmET.
USDCAD DAILY
USDCAD HOURLY
OCT CRUDE OIL DAILY
EURUSD
Euro/dollar is slumped a little bit lower this morning as the marketplace sold funding currencies (EUR and JPY) in exchange for risk currencies (AUD and CAD)which now marks day-3 of a new safe-haven dynamic weve been noticing for this markethowever we dont want to get too carried away with these thoughts ahead of tomorrows ECB meeting, where everybodys expecting central bank commentary around the exchange rate.
Chart support in the 1.1750-60s is holding for now and this coincides nicely with what looks like hedging around tomorrows large 1.1775 and 1.1800 option expiries, which have now mushroomed to 3.3BLN total in size. The market has now popped 30+pts on this Bloomberg headline:ECB FORECASTS SAID TO SHOW MORE CONFIDENCE IN ECONOMIC OUTLOOK.
EURUSD DAILY
EURUSD HOURLY
SPOT GOLD DAILY
GBPUSD
Sterling traders are digesting the release of the UKs Internal Market Bill this morning and while we initially saw further GBP selling on a Reuters report where the UK acknowledges the bill "may be inconsistent with international law", the market has since calmed down as PM Boris Johnson said the purpose of the bill is to protect against irrational interpretations of the North Ireland protocol and after traders release that the bill is just that right nowits not UK law yet, its merits are understandable/well known and a lot could still change to make the UK more comfortable.
The negative reactions weve now seen from the EUs von der Leyen and Barnier were predictable and it looks like Boris Johnsons gamble has now scored himself an extraordinary meeting of the EU/UK joint committee under the Withdrawal Agreement.
GBPUSD DAILY
GBPUSD HOURLY
EURGBP DAILY
AUDUSD
A late-day selloff for US stocks produced a rough NY close for the Australian dollar yesterday, but some cooler heads following the AstraZeneca headlines, and some Aussie buyers at 0.7190s trend-line support, have helped the market recover overnight. This mornings Bloomberg ECB headline has now helped AUDUSD punch back above the 0.7230s level it lost yesterday, which could now prompt a re-test of the 0.7290sif EURUSD buyers get carried away here.
AUDUSD DAILY
AUDUSD HOURLY
USDCNH DAILY
USDJPY
Dollar/yen was bought in early European trade this morning as traders exchanged funding currencies for risk currencies, but were not talking about big moves in the context of the markets more neutral tone since the beginning of September. We feel that todays 106.25 option expiry should keep the market put for now but we wouldnt be surprised to then see USDJPY slip back below the 105.90-106.00 support level into tomorrows 3.3BLN of expiries at the 105.75-106.00 strikes.
USDJPY DAILY
USDJPY HOURLY
US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY
Charts: Reuters Eikon
