Corn (December)

Fundamentals : Corn futures managed to firm up to start the week as market participants were looking for crop conditions to drop. Yesterday afternoons crop progress report showed good/excellent ratings at 61%, 1% lower than last week, but in line with expectations. Attention is now shifting towards Fridays WASDE report, where yield estimates are expected to drop 3.5 bushels, to 178.3 bushels per acre. This puts production estimates near 14.898 billion bushels. New crop ending stocks are expected to come in near 2.451 billion bushels, a decline of .305 billion bushels from last months USDA report.

Technicals : Corn futures attempted to breakout above the top end of our pivot pocket, 363 , but failed. We still like leaning on the sell side against this pocket, but a break and close below would neutralize our bias. If the Bulls were able to achieve a breakout, we could see an extension towards 373-377 . We would not be surprised to see the market linger near our pivot pocket until we get new news from the USDA on Friday.

Bias: Bearish

Previous Session Bias: Bearish

Resistance: 373-377 ***

Pivot: 359 -363

Support: 343 -346****, 326-330***

Soybeans (November)

Fundamentals : Soybean futures marked their 11th consecutive session with a higher close, the longest winning streak since March 2008. Yesterdays crop progress report showed good/excellent ratings at 65%, 1% lower from last week, but 1% better than expectations. Attention is shifting to Fridays USDA report, out at 11 am CT. Expectations for yield are near 51.8 bushels per acre, a drop of 1.5 from last months report. Production estimates are near 4.295 billion bushels. New crop ending stocks estimates are near 465 million bushels.

Technicals : Soybeans are on their longest winning streak since 2008, bringing the RSI (relative strength index) to 82.92. This is considered extremely overbought, that does not mean the top is in, but rather suggests that the upside potential/value is likely limited in the near term. Previous resistance now becomes first support, we see that as 968-970.

Bias : Bearish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral

Resistance: 980-982 ****, 1000**

Pivot: 968-970

Support: 950-952**, 923-925 ****

Chicago Wheat (December)

Fundamentals : Yesterdays crop progress report showed winter wheat is 5% planted. Spring wheat harvest is 82% complete. Production estimates for Fridays USDA report are expected to be unchanged, which has been the trend for nearly two-decades. Ending stocks are estimated to come in near 924 million bushels.

Technicals : December wheat futures pulled back to our first support pocket yesterday, we have had that defined as 540-542 . A break and close below this pocket could accelerate the selling and take us back towards 526 -530. This pocket represents a key retracement, previously important price points, and the 50 and 100 day moving average.

Bias : Bearish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral

Resistance: 568 **, 577 -581 ****

Pivot: 554 -557

Support: 540-542 **, 526 -530***, 518**

