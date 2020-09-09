rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Blue Line Breakfast Report - Cocoa Sugar Cotton OJ Coffee Lumber
Wednesday, September 09, 2020

by Phillip Streible of Blue Line Futures

Bookmark and Share

"Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets."

Cocoa (December)

Technicals:The trend following system isLong

Buy Trigger:2622 (Aug 28)

Sell Trigger:2478

Settle: 2554

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:-$680.00 ( High equity $580.00 September 2)

Previous Trades:

  1. Long Closed out August 20 $1330 gain
  2. Short closed out July 24 $1120 Loss
  3. Short closed out June 25 $1210 loss
  4. Long closed out May 21 $1230 loss
  5. Short closed out on April 6 $4080 gain

Bias:Bullish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Bullish/Neutral

Resistance:2710-2750**, 2801***,3000****

Support:2550**, 2400*** 2100-2090****

ADX: 29.20

(ADX 14-day =Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range =59

18 DMA: 2541> 40DMA 2460 = *Bullish Trend

Initial Margin $2090 Maintenance Margin $1900

First Notice Date (Nov 16) Last Trade Date (Dec 15)

Technical Spotlight

We have been extensively covering the technical backdrop of the Softs Markets in our Blue Line Breakfast Report, so be sure to stay up to date on the developments by registering for a Free two-week trial by clicking on the link here: The Blue Line Express Two-Week Free Trial Sign up

image

Coffee (December)

Technicals:The trend following system is Long

Buy Trigger: 111.00 (July 22)

Sell Trigger:122.40*

Settle: 132.10

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$7912.50 (New high equity September 4 $8625.00)

Previous Trades:

  1. Short Entry Price 104.20 (May 27) closed out June 29 $1537.50 gain (OTE High equity $3318.75 June 16)

Bias:Bullish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Bullish/Neutral

Resistance:142.60*** (Dec 31, 2019 High)

Support:114.20**, 110.00**,103.44**,95.50-94.00****

ADX: 42.07

(Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range =4.34

18 DMA: 125.91> 40 DMA 119.97 = Bullish Trend

If you are going to play this market, it is somewhat choppy and (for example) the Average True Range has been as high as 3.32. This means that on an average day the market should move 3.32 X $375 = $1245

Initial Margin $4455 Maintenance Margin $4050

First Notice Date (Nov 19) Last Trade Date (Dec 18)

Technical Spotlight - September Chart

image

Orange Juice (November)

Technicals:The trend following system is Short

Buy Trigger: 121.50

Sell Trigger:121.50 July 28

Settle: 117.75

Profit/Loss:$637.50 (High Equity August 11 $1125.00)

Previous Trades:

  1. $-615.00 loss closed out July 17 (High open equity was a gain $487.50 July 13)

  2. $2587.50 gain closed out June 12 (high position equity $3570.00 May 28th)

Bias:Bearish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Bearish/ Neutral

Resistance:126.00-128.00**, 130.00-132.00 (June High) **** (Short-term double top)

Support: 110.00-109.50*** (Swing low), ***105.00

ADX: 33.30

(ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range = 3.36

18 DMA: 118.58 < 40 DMA 120.34 = Bearish Trend

Initial Margin $1386 Maintenance Margin $1260

First Notice Date (Nov 2) Last Trade Date (Nov 9)

Technical Spotlight

image

Sugar (October)

Technicals:The trend following system isShort

Buy Trigger:12.76*

Sell Trigger:11.93* Sept 4

Settle: 12.04

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$-123.20

Previous Trades:

  1. July 27 Buy from 12.12 closed out loss of $56 on Sept 3 12.07(High Equity was August 19 a positive $1265.50)
  2. May 18 Buy closed out on July 13th gain $784.00 ($1433.60 gain High equity July 8
  3. Short closed out on 5/1 for $3852.80 gain

Bias:Bearish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Neutral

Resistance:13.28-13.50*** Tracking higher and may target 2020 highs

Support:11.39*** (Washout low) **** 11.00-10.90

(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)

ADX: 39.39

(ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range = 0.31

18 DMA: 12.44 > 40 DMA 12.38 = Bullish Trend

Initial Margin $1047 Maintenance Margin $952

First Notice Date (Oct 1) Last Trade Date (Sept 30)

Technical Spotlight

We have been extensively covering the technical backdrop of the Softs Markets in our Blue Line Breakfast Report, so be sure to stay up to date on the developments by registering for a Free two-week trial by clicking on the link here: The Blue Line Express Two-Week Free Trial Sign up

We have been extensively covering the technical backdrop of the Softs Markets in our Blue Line Breakfast Report, so be sure to stay up to date on the developments by registering for a Free two-week trial by clicking on the link here:

image

Cotton (Dec)

Technicals:The trend following system isLong

Buy Trigger: 63.18 July 30

Sell Trigger:62.96*

Settle: 64.02

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$420.00 (High equity $1200 August 25)

Previous Trades:

  1. Long from July 24 at 58.68 closed out $1620.00 gain closed out July 24th
  2. Long from April 30 at 57.33 closed out $1920.00 gain closed out June 19th

Bias:Bullish/Neutral

Previous Session Bias:Bullish/Neutral

Resistance: *** 65.50-66.00, ****67.50

Support :57.75***

(EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average)

ADX: 20.91

(ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend)

ATR = Average true range =1.22

18 DMA: 64.37 > 40 DMA 63.55 = Bullish Trend

Initial Margin $2915 Maintenance Margin $2650

First Notice Date (Nov 23) Last Trade Date (Dec 8)

Technical Spotlight

image

Lumber (Nov) *Quick note

Technicals:The trend following system is Short

Buy Trigger: 768.27

Sell Trigger:641.50 (Sept 4)

Settle: 612.50

OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$3190.00

Previous Trades:

  1. Long from June 17 at 376.70 closed out August 31 at 928.00 for $59,268.00 gain

Technical Spotlight

image

Good luck and good trading,

Phillip Streible

Chief Market Strategist

312-858-7303

Phil@Bluelinefutures.com

Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

If you have any questions about markets, trading, or opening an account please let us know!

You can email us at info@BlueLineFutures.com or call312-278-0500

BlueLineFutures.com

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Unsubscribe

Blue Line Futures 141 W Jackson Blvd, Suite 2845 Chicago, Illinois 60604 United States (312) 278-0500



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets. 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy