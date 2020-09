Hello traders,

USDCAD is rallying from the lows, and breaking above the base channel line, which confirms a five-wave recovery underway for a wave A. Wave A can extend towards the 1.339 level, where a bigger correction as wave B may later show up, and take price into a temporary slowdown.

USDCAD, 4h