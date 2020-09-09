rounded corner
WTI Crude (CL) Trying to Form 10th Straight Red Daily Candle
Wednesday, September 09, 2020

by Darren Chu, CFA of Tradable Patterns

WTI Crude (CL) slid a massive 7.5% plus yesterday, and is trying to avoid forming its 10th straight red daily candle in today's European morning. Significantly, CL is suddenly nearing its 38.2% Fib retrace of the April to August rally, and could be due for a bounce Thursday following the highly anticipated weekly inventory data. Before bulls get excited, they'll want to see CL break above the 4hr chart's descending wedge resistance and the daily chart's downchannel resistance. The downsloping weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD suggest downside in the next several weeks, with initial bottoming efforts seen in the 4hr equivalents. I am looking at entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

WTI Crude (CL) Weekly/Daily/4hr

CL (WTI Crude) Technical Analysis

Click hereto read todays technical analysis of Natural Gas, VIX

Mylatest Bitcoin biweekly commentary (published Sep 9) withICE Futures Singaporeis now available.

BTCUSD:S&P500 Weekly Correlation

Coffee Daily

Get your coffee today? You can now enjoy your brew withCoffee Daily - Tradable Patterns' Arabica and Robusta Coffee Futures technical analysis newsletter,published Monday to Friday before the London open. Write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comfor pricing details and sample reports as of the July 13 launch, illustrating how the massive moves since were hinted through pattern recognition.

Coffee Daily

