Elliott Wave View: Pullback in Nikkei Should Continue
Tuesday, September 08, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
Elliott Wave View of Nikkei (NKD_F) suggests the Index ended the cycle from April 2 low as wave ((3)) at 23630 high. Currently, Index is doing a pullback in wave ((4)) to correct against that cycle. The correction is proposed to be unfolding as adouble three Elliott Wave Structure. Down from wave ((3)) high, wave A ended at 22960 low. The bounce in wave B ended at 23325 high. Index then resumed lower and ended wave C at 22840 low. This completed wave (W) in higher degree.
Afterwards, Index bounced higher in wave (X) to correct against the cycle from September 3 high. The subdivision of the bounce unfolded as another double three correction. Wave W ended at 23275 high and wave X ended at 23040 low. Wave Y ended at 23310 high, which also completed wave (X) in higher degree.Since then, Index has resumed lower and broke below previous wave (W) low to confirm that next leg lower in (Y) has already started. The 100-161.8% extension of wave (W)-(X) where (Y) can potentially ends is at 22030-22520 area. If reached, that area should see a reaction for 3 waves bounce at least.
Nikkei 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
