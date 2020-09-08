Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary October Lean Hogs tested support at the 200 DMA (59.25) on Tuesday, trading down to the session low at 58.775. It recovered and settled above the 200 DMA at 59.90. This is positive to the Hog market, but price must stay above the 200 DMA or a bigger pullback could occur. Hogs made the session high at 60.275 which is below the Friday high at 60.95. If settlement holds a re-test of the Friday high is possible. If Hogs cant challenge the Friday high and holds the 200 DMA, it could trade in a tight band until we see the weekly export data. That wont come out until Friday. China continues to whittle down its frozen state reserves. It will auction 10,000 MT on Friday, September 11. China has auctioned over 540,000 MT of pork from its reserves. This will have to be replaced at some point. Settlement is near 59.825, a key level in my support / resistance numbers so this is once again pivotal in my opinion. Support is at the 200 DMA, 58.25 and then 57.025. Resistance is at 61.80 and then 63.325. Hogs are in a long-term downtrend but is building upon a short-term up-trend. The short-term moving averages are starting to flow higher which could lend support to any pullback and possibly provide buying opportunities. The cutouts and the Lean Hog Index remain firm after making their lows last month. The Pork Cutout Index surged and is at 76.15 as of 9/4/2020. The Lean Hog Index increased and is at 58.64 as of 9/3/2020. Estimated Slaughter for Tuesday is 474,000 which is below last weeks 475,000 and below last years slaughter at 492,000. The weekly slaughter (so far) is estimated at 480,000 (holiday week), lower than last weeks 951,000 and last years slaughter at 977,000. October Feeder Cattle was strong on Tuesday, rallying off its hammer candlestick and settling near the session high. The high came in at 140.075 and settlement was at 139.85. It couldnt reach resistance at 140.775, stopping just above the 8 DMA at 139.825. A pullback from here could see price test support at 138.95. Support then comes in at 136.75, the rising 100 DMA (136.62), 135.60 and the 200 DMA (135.54) (makes this area another pivotal spot, in my opinion). Resistance is at the 50 DMA (141.58), 142.40 and 143.50. The Feeder Cattle Index dropped and is at 139.05 as of 9/4/2020. October Live Cattle opened at the low (104.10) and surged, trading to the session high at 105.85 and settling near the high at 105.775. It reclaimed and settled above the rising 50 DMA (105.25), but is still below resistance at 106.025 and the 200 DMA (106.42). Battle lines are drawn Does cattle challenge resistance or fall back below the 50 DMA? Support is at 104.85 - 104.20, 103.00 and then 100.275. Resistance is at 106.025, the 200 DMA, 107.30 and 108.65. China is auctioning 2,900 MT of frozen beef and mutton from its reserves on Sept. 10. This is a continuing pattern for China. The beef sold from its reserves will have to be replaced. Boxed beef cutouts were lower with choice cutouts down 1.03 to 224.82 and select down 0.84 to 208.46. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 16.36 and the load count was 130. Tuesdays estimated slaughter is 118,000, which is below last weeks 120,000 and even with last year. The weekly estimated slaughter (so far) is 121,000 (holiday week), lower than last weeks 239,000 and lower than last years slaughter at 235,000. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: Thus far Tuesday, trade was mostly inactive on light demand in most feeding regions. The latest established market in any region was last week with live purchases in the Texas Panhandle from 102.00-104.00. Last week in Kansas, live purchases traded from 102.00-104.00, mostly at 103.00. Last week in Nebraska, live purchases traded from 102.00-103.00 with dressed purchases from 162.00-164.00. For the previous week in the Western Cornbelt, live purchases traded from 102.50- 104.00, mostly from 103.00-104.00. Dressed purchases last week traded from 162.00-164.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.