Weekly Wheat Export Inspections 695.7 K T. vs. 450-700 K T. expected
Weekly Winter Wheat Progress Planted - 5% vs. 4% expected vs. 3% 5-year average
Weekly Spring Wheat Progress Harvested - 82% vs. 83% expected vs. 87% 5-year average
Whats bullish Strong Black Sea prices a lack of EU wheat for export
Whats bearish a strengthening US Dollar beneficial rains for Argentina and Australia ABARES (the Australian version of our USDA) is suggesting this years wheat crop will nearly double vs. last years crop, 28.91 M T. vs. 15.17 M T.
December Chgo wheat is advertising its August 70 cent rally has come to an end. $5.38 represents first support followed by something closer to $5.25.Initial resistance is $5.55 to $5.60.December KC wheat is also advertising its 70 cent rally during the month of August has come to an end. First support comes into play at the $4.60 level, better down towards $4.50. Initial resistance is the $4.80 level.
Daily Support & Resistance 9/09
Dec Chgo Wheat: $5.38 - $5.54
Dec KC Wheat: $4.64 - $4.78
The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.