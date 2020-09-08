rounded corner
Wheat - Just My Opinion
Tuesday, September 08, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Weekly Wheat Export Inspections 695.7 K T. vs. 450-700 K T. expected

Weekly Winter Wheat Progress Planted - 5% vs. 4% expected vs. 3% 5-year average

Weekly Spring Wheat Progress Harvested - 82% vs. 83% expected vs. 87% 5-year average

Whats bullish Strong Black Sea prices a lack of EU wheat for export

Whats bearish a strengthening US Dollar beneficial rains for Argentina and Australia ABARES (the Australian version of our USDA) is suggesting this years wheat crop will nearly double vs. last years crop, 28.91 M T. vs. 15.17 M T.

December Chgo wheat is advertising its August 70 cent rally has come to an end. $5.38 represents first support followed by something closer to $5.25.Initial resistance is $5.55 to $5.60.December KC wheat is also advertising its 70 cent rally during the month of August has come to an end. First support comes into play at the $4.60 level, better down towards $4.50. Initial resistance is the $4.80 level.

Daily Support & Resistance 9/09

Dec Chgo Wheat: $5.38 - $5.54

Dec KC Wheat: $4.64 - $4.78

About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
