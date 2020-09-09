847 254 5589

Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of market analysis.

It should be in every trader's tool box, beginner to professional alike!

Today we follow up to last Fridays WTI Crude Oil analysis.



Our Daily Quant had been in sell mode for eight days leading up to Friday. Prior to that it had visited both Buy and Sell zones numerous times. As of Fridays close it had entered Sell Mode once again.



Our Weekly Quant had been in Buy Mode for 16 weeks while the market rallied nine dollars. It also entered Sell Mode Friday at the close.



The Weekly Quant is key. Signals of the highest quality come when the Weekly and Daily quants are in unison. When they do its not unusual to experience instant gratification. In this instance the market broke five dollars as highlighted by the yellow rectangle on the Barchart at top.



If you have questions or would like further information on our approach to the markets just give us a call.

Would you like a free two week trial?

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to signup.

We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF's and Stocks.