WTI Crude Oil - Part II
Wednesday, September 09, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

847 254 5589

Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of market analysis.

It should be in every trader's tool box, beginner to professional alike!

Today we follow up to last Fridays WTI Crude Oil analysis.

Our Daily Quant had been in sell mode for eight days leading up to Friday. Prior to that it had visited both Buy and Sell zones numerous times. As of Fridays close it had entered Sell Mode once again.

Our Weekly Quant had been in Buy Mode for 16 weeks while the market rallied nine dollars. It also entered Sell Mode Friday at the close.

The Weekly Quant is key. Signals of the highest quality come when the Weekly and Daily quants are in unison. When they do its not unusual to experience instant gratification. In this instance the market broke five dollars as highlighted by the yellow rectangle on the Barchart at top.

If you have questions or would like further information on our approach to the markets just give us a call.

Would you like a free two week trial?

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to signup.

We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF's and Stocks.



About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
