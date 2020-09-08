Gold appears to be buckling in a descending triangle formation under increased selling volume. Longer term support (still within the current uptrend) may be found at the 1775 range (50% fib retracement) and 1690 (61.8% retracement).

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.