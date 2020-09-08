Heartland Weekend Newsletter - Grains and Cattle



September 7th 2020 Commentary High watermark prices were found early last week for corn and wheat, whereas soybeans were still pressing those topside levels on Friday. The upside movement from the flash drought and windstorm from three weeks ago could have pressed the best part of the rally last week, with consolidation now likely rolling into the September 11 crop production report. Sharp falls in corn and soybean ratings over the past three weeks has estimates rolling into that report anticipating 178-181 BPA for corn yields, and a soybean yield of 50-51 BPA. Our targets were hit Monday to make new crop corn sales at 363, new crop bean sales at 963, with HRW wheat at 480 with spring wheat at 546. In all of this activity, the index funds have now turned bullish. As of last Tuesday, the commitment of traders data had soybean longs to 163,000 contracts. They were long 32,000 contracts Chicago wheat, and now, they are long 19,000 contracts of corn. We now have index funds friendly grains, with after this extended run could create some dicey trading now with farmer selling rewarding this rally, and profit-taking on grain futures longs from the funds. This coming week could become choppy in price, which corn and wheat already had seen most of last week. The week could start corrective in price nature. The stock market tumbled hard Friday on improving economic news that has many spooked, the punch bowl may get pulled back a bit from the FED, ending the easy upside price run for equities. This positive economic data turned the US dollar up after hitting the lowest levels in over two years, trading as low as 91.72 before closing up on the week above 93.00. It's possible the dollar could do little more corrective action to the upside, stalling out that part of the friendly influence to the grain prices for a few weeks. Index funds have probably been taking the queue that since all other commodities have found some positive rallies to the weakening dollar, eventually, it's was going to affect US grain prices. It won't have a dramatic effect on grain price until we start seeing our US dollar soften to the Black Sea and South American currencies. This past week has highlighted the importance of how China continues to book US corn and has raised the export outlook by 50 Mil Bu for 2020/21. However, WASDE has already accounted for much of this demand in its balance sheet. More importantly, the US ethanol has hit a ceiling in recent months, which casts doubt on US annual ethanol demand. China may take 10 MMTs (400 Mil Bu) of US corn for years to come, but if US corn ethanol production slides more than 9%, the impact on the US corn balance sheet is negated. For several months, US corn ethanol production is running 10-12% below 2018 and 2019. Soybeans closed at the highs of the week, unlike corn and wheat, as it is certainly pricing in a much smaller 2020 crop size than what was being advertised weeks ago. However, crop condition ratings remain well above both last year and the long-term average. This means the crop is not disaster from August heat like it was in 2012 and 2003. this means the soybean crop is likely twocome up with the national yield at or slightly above trendline. This puts the current rally now at risk, especially since China could be slowing exports, as these prices have risen over a dollar in one month. So we still have a significant demand that is likely to meet a still reasonably big crop. Soybeans could be at a high at this time, but support will be significant on setbacks into the 920-940 range with the Chinese buying still anticipated into the fall. There is no major frost anticipated this week for Tuesday night, where frost could occur are in the areas of production not considered to have a significant impact on the national yield potential. A southerly displaced jet stream and cut off low-pressure vortex (to be located over the Central Rockies mid-week) will produce a week of cool temps and near to above normal rainfall. The best rains will be located over the Plains and the W Midwest with totals ranging from .5-2.50". For Iowa this will be the best rainfall since late June. Temps will be cool with highs ranging from the 50's to the upper 80's with lows in the 40s/50s. Tuesday night lows will reach into the mid 30's across North Dakota with a lite frost possible. Unusual September snows will fly across the Central Rockies with accumulations to 6". We would recommend marking another 25% sale on new crop corn and soybeans on Monday night if you have access or Tuesday morning. I would anticipate December corn to be sold above 352 and soybeans above 960. Night session access for those that have would have access could benefit from a night session sale. Grain futures are anticipated to open steady-lower in the Monday night session. Corn Last weekend I stated: I would expect a high Monday or Tuesday (last day of the month-first day of the month high theory). That high occurred Monday morning at 830 with nothing but retreat and consolidation the rest of the week. Without upside price ending right into the major resistance of the purple line (200 day MA) and prices that matched the July rally, momentum has been lost to work to the higher levels of 374-379. This is going to be a consolidation week ahead of the USDA crop report due out Friday, with downside support coming in at 351, and then major support at the gap which is at 346. Hedge advice:Filled 8-31 on 35% at 363: Price 35% of new corn on a spike into 363-366. Monday night or Tuesday morning, sell another 25% of new crop corn at prices that occur above 352. Without upside price ending right into the major resistance of the purple line (200 day MA) and prices that matched the July rally, momentum has been lost to work to the higher levels of 374-379. This is going to be a consolidation week ahead of the USDA crop report due out Friday, with downside support coming in at 351, and then major support at the gap which is at 346. Hedge advice:Filled 8-31 on 35% at 363: Price 35% of new corn on a spike into 363-366. Monday night or Tuesday morning, sell another 25% of new crop corn at prices that occur above 352. ***Charts for subscribers*** Beans Last weekend I stated: "Major resistance is here at 950-965" And that top side range stalled the market out through the first three sessions of the week, the late week surged pushed through that closing at 969. with max resistance for this run at 980-990. Sunday night activity may be difficult to push higher, especially without continued anticipated large Chinese purchases. Weather is losing its excitement, and crop ratings which are anticipated lower Tuesday afternoon are already priced in. Hedge alert: Filled 8-31 at 963: Sell 35% of new crop production in the 955-965 range. Sell an additional 25% above 962 in the Monday night or Tuesday morning session.. Over $10.00 would require South American production problems at planing in late October-early December. Wheat Wheat prices put their high in on the first trading day of the month, just shy of the 60-day cycle. The price spike will likely set a high watermark that will struggle to get challenged until we get towards the end the month. Seasonal trends for wheat have price strength the last week of September into the opening week of November. That would anticipate sideways trading the next several weeks. Hedge alert: Filled at 480 on 8-31. Sell 25% of HRW production on any further gains into the 475-480 range, we were 50% sold at 5.00 earlier in the year. Start spring wheat sales of 25% at present values. Filled 546 on 8-31. ***Charts for Subscribers*** Cattle Cash cattle and futures struggled this past week, as Labor Day grilling demand was already filled the prior week so we could make it to the supermarkets for featuring. This had packers demand slowed, see what kind of offtake we would have over this past weekend. In the cash cattle market last week prices sold or $102/$103 across the major cattle feeding markets in the Plains, $2-3 lower for the week. Beef demand typically slows through September, and both beef and cattle trends are often weaker throughout the month. There is a tendency for stabilizing by mid-October. Fourth-quarter rallies don't typically kick in and until right after Thanksgiving. So it will be interesting to see now if beef demand remains as strong as the summer. If it does, we could be looking at winter cattle prices at 120.00 or higher. Now the flip side is, if fall Covid concern's return, and consumer demand softens, then we're stuck with the best price we have seen recently. Technically on the charts you can see December cattle almost got to major purple line support for December cattle, while feeder cattle went to my weekly purple line chart support after stalling out at the anticipated major resistance point of 147.50-148.00. Cattle should look for consolidation now, but a close under 106.50 on December live cattle and under 136.00 for October feeder cattle, would suggest a larger decline could be in the offing. We had recommended re-establishing put options for fall and winter cattle when we were challenging price highs over three weeks ago. While the cattle market struggled, the spreads flipped on the meats, and hog futures had a solid recovery week. After bottoming initially in April, and putting in large consolidation low July-August, the cash hog market firmed substantially over the past week. Friday's close was the best close since early June. Upside resistance for hogs will be significant in the 64.00-67.00 range if achieved. Chinese exports have been strong over the past few weeks, along with domestic demand, which is helped finally bring the hog market out of its doldrums. A risk going forward for hogs, the supplies are now expected to increase in the weeks following Labor Day, and carcass weights typically gain with cooler temperatures and larger available new crop feed. Technical action on the hogs are extended and at risk. It may be difficult to add much more on this price rise beyond 63.00.



About the author Eugene Graner is the founder and President of Heartland Investor Capital Management Inc. As a veteran commodity analyst, broker, and CTA that eats, sleeps, and breathes commodity futures, his priority is to bring clients the latest and most useful information of the markets along with uncannily accurate futures predictions. By balancing risk and reward, Eugene uses his proprietary trading strategies to develop the best possible trading approaches for his clients. He has 28 years of experience in the industry and his voice has been heard around the United States. He is heard on multiple radio stations throughout the day, also has been featured on CNN, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times, and is the go-to guy to for multiple TV network stations for interviews about market news weekly. Contributing author since 1/3/2019