The Nasdaq100 (NQ) is trying to firm after the strong selloff Thurs and Fri, but remains vulnerable to more volatility today as US-based traders return from the US Labour Day long weekend. Significantly, although NQ's weekly candle last week and the weekly Hammer forming this week have bounced off ascending wedge support (on the weekly chart), odds are increasing for the wedge to resolve dramatically lower sometime during September. Congratulations to paying subscribers who profited from the February 18th analysis one day before the record high in the S&P500, warning of a pending slide in the Nasdaq100, and fromthe March 24th report highlighting the looming multi-day to multi-week rebound in NQ. The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD are tiring, weighed by the steadily downsloping daily MACD. I am flat after profitably closing longs today and am looking at entering short in the red zone (of the daily chart), targeting the green zone for Monday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Nasdaq (NQ) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Click hereto read todays technical analysis of VIX, USDCHF

Mylatest Bitcoin biweekly commentary (published Aug 25)withICE Futures Singaporeis now available.

Coffee Daily

Get your coffee today? You can now enjoy your brew withCoffee Daily - Tradable Patterns' Arabica and Robusta Coffee Futures technical analysis newsletter,published Monday to Friday before the London open. Write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comfor pricing details and sample reports as of the July 13 launch, illustrating how the massive moves since were hinted through pattern recognition.

Latest trades published forPremium MembersAug 13th.

Equities & ETFshas taken on a new format where it is now an Entries/Exits style service inspired by technical analysis on a collection of equities and ETFs.The 25 equities and ETFs initially profiled for their beaten down, trend reversal potential, between April 17 to May 22, 2020, have mostly ran up tremendously since then, and are assumed to be closed trades as of June 10th using the day's opening price.Congratulations to allPremium Memberswho profited from these long equity/ETF ideas soon after they were initially profiled.

I will look to explore new long/short trade ideas on Equities & ETFs withPremium Memberswith a target of 5 multi-week to multi-month swing trades each month.Premium Membersalso have access to monthly and weekly chart technical analysis for 5 Equity/ETF markets each Saturday.

Join the world's largest asset manager and 3 of the world's 5 largest (and 5 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis.Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen onFT (Financial Times),Interactive Brokers,ICE Futures Singapore,Amazon, Zerohedge,CNA,Spotify,Liquid (Quoine),Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)publishes 4 newsletters:Today's Top 3 Trades,Equities & ETFs, Coffee DailyandCrypto Weekly Outlook.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Equities & ETFs, Coffee Daily, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.