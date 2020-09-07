|
|
Elliott Wave View: GBPJPY Zigzag Correction in Progress
Monday, September 07, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Elliott Wave View of GBPJPY shows that pair has ended the cycle from June 21 in wave A at 142.70 high. Pair is currently doing a pullback in wave B, which is unfolding as a zigzag correction. Down from wave A high, wave ((a)) ended at 140.09 low. The subdivision of wave ((a)) unfolded as5 waves diagonal Elliott Wave Structure.Wave (i) ended at 140.98 low and wave (ii) bounce ended at 141.87 high. Pair then extended lower in wave (iii) towards 140.45 low. Wave (iv) bounce ended at 141.43 high. Finally, wave (v) resumed lower and ended at 140.09 low. This final move completed wave ((a)) in higher degree.
Afterwards, pair bounced higher within wave ((b)), which ended at 141.18 high. From there, pair continued to resume lower and broke below previous wave ((a)) low. This confirms that the next leg lower in ((c)) in already in progress. The 100 123.6% extension of wave ((a))-((b)) where wave ((c)) can potentially end is at 137.93-138.55 area. This area is shown with a blue box. If reached, that area should see a reaction for 3 waves bounce at least later.
GBPJPY 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Click herefor 14 Days FREE Trial
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: GBPJPY Zigzag Correction in Progress - Monday, September 07, 2020
- DAX Keep Finding Buyers in 3,7,11 Swings - Friday, September 04, 2020
- Silver Miners ($SIL) Looking to Rally - Friday, September 04, 2020
- Buying The Dips In GBPJPY At Blue Box - Friday, September 04, 2020
- $ADM : Agriculture Stock Archer-Daniels-Midland Has a Huge Potential - Friday, September 04, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.