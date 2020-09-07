Other Markets and Comments







Below are a few of my morning rambling s in the Other Markets & Comments section of twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite . I hope you find something of interest. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- other markets and comments The CRB index slipped 57 points Friday while the Goldman Sachs index was off 380 points. The big drag on both indexes in my view was the sharp decline seen with crude oil that fell $1.80 to a level not seen since the final week of June with futures slipping under $40 a barrel. And in my view, the weakness seen with crude is flat out bearish all commodities and in particular grains. Also take note the stock and bond markets were sharply lower on Friday, rounding out a week that was down and dirty bearish. The weakness with stocks and bonds has many now wondering if a long term high for markets has been seen. I am wondering that as well. This morning, crude is down $65 and into its lowest level in 2 month and 2 week. Plus, the dollar is a tad higher. In addition, this is September, a notoriously bearish month for stocks and commodities. The weakness with crude oil alone is bearish all markets ( corn!) and when the dollar is thrown in the mix, I remain convinced I HAVE NO DESIRE TO TRADE ANY MARKET ON THE LONG SIDE OF THE LEDGER. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ The time is 11:28 a.m. Chicago time Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010 Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010









This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.











About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.