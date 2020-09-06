Speculators Should Get To Know Energy Spreads



Published by: Peter Karaverdian Calendar Spreads Seasonality brings a lot of good opportunity to the cracking petroleumpost products that derive from Crude Oil. Most intraday traders and speculators hear the work energy sector and first thing comes to their head is Crude Oil and how Crude Oil is relentless. That formost can be a true statement. Today i'd like todiscuss not a specifictrade idea, (not seasonality) but just the idea of bringingawareness to the market that there are some great FuturesSpread Trading Opportunities, that are much more trend worthy, capital efficient, and less stressful of a trade. Of course all trades have risk, however with our short term trend trade approach on these energy calendar spreads, such as Heating Oil Calendar Spreads, Crude Oil Calendar Spreads, RBOB Gasoline Calendar Spreads, we can get a little more complex and add a simple one to one Crude Oil, vs another post petroleumproduct, thus creating a 1:1 Crack Spread. There are far more higher ratio crack spreads mostly popular amongbig supplier, refiner, and institutional trading firms, such as 3:2:1 ratios, but today we will not look at all of this. In fact, these complex spreads may not all have Span Margin forgiveness by the Exchange. In the Illustrations below we first start with a photo of the RB(Gasoline) vs CL (Crude Oil) Crack Spread for the last three years. We can see that this product is very mean reverting. Meaning in the last three years the range for the Crack Spread was at the low's of 8, and Highs of 18. There was one exception to this price which was a drop in March 6th due to Covid 19 along with the rest of the markets.

Source: Trading View

Seasonal Tendencies We Later see in the Seasonal Tendencies of the next Illustration how the Same Crack Spread has been at all time Historical low points and the ODDS ARE we can look at some long opportunities. But How can we look at this Spread and make a shorter time frame swing trade out of it? Some people may go and trade and ETF or stock that follows these Futures Markets, but what if we want to ONLY speculate on the futures contracts. Option one there are Option Contracts. But they can get pricey and they do have Theta Decay Components in them. You can Sell Options for a Credit, but sometimes you can have liquidity issues there and also not enough premium to collect on most commodities. There can be exception in the energy sector but if you get use to doing that you will soon find in other markets very light liquidity to sell premium to anyone Source: SeasonAlgo

ForteTrader Trend Follower Intra/Swing Trading In the illustration below, is a 15 minute chart of the Crack Spread. We see on the last short uptrend made this last Friday, the Crack Spread moved up from 9.08 to 9.66, then before it closed the weekend at 9.53. A total of 45 ticks had potential to reward you with up to $450 per spread. This makes it worth while paying for the extra contracts it takes to put the spread on, and give you a good daily cash flow, speculating off of the Crack Spread, known to most as a Professional Institutional Trade. This is one of the many ways we show our clients how they can self direct their portfolios and make cash flow, as traders.

About the author Peter is an active trader and market researcher since 2010. Although he has technical trading skills in Forex, Equities, and Equites Options, his unique and sole approach to the markets is Futures and Commodities Spread (relativity) Trading.

Founder of ForteTrader.com, Peter has created a video series over the shoulder, simple approach to get anyone involved in this unique market trading approach, considered by many in the retail world a secret. Sounds cliché but its true. Peter shows people how to manage and trade from small to large account sizes. His tools begin with seasonal tendencies of commodities and use technical analysis of other futures markets, using momentum, and high macro time frames.

Peter’s work is starting to get recently recognized on partner networks such as TradeStation and is beginning campaigns through the mainstream media outlets, including commentary on InsideFutures.com Peters goal is to help every individual succeed at the what he does passionately daily.