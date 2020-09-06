Soybean Meal Continues Bullish Trend



Source; Getty Images Soybean Meal Futures---Soybean meal futures in the December contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 309 while currently trading 315 a ton up about 600 points for the trading week continuing it's bullish momentum as prices are right near a 6 month high. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 299 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low which now stands at 298 as the chart structure is outstanding and will improve next week as well. In my opinion I think prices will break the March 22nd contact high of 315 as I will be looking at adding more contracts to the upside as the chart structure will improve in the next several trading sessions, but I do believe there is significant room to run to the upside. At the present time I also have a bullish recommendation in soybeans as the entire complex continues to move higher due to the fact that hot and dry weather conditions persist in the Midwestern United States coupled with the fact that China has come back into the U.S market big time as fundamentally speaking this market looks bullish. Soybean prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the upside so trade with the path of least resistance as counter-trend trading is very dangerous over the course of time. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: LOW If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.