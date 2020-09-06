Source; Getty Images
Soybean Meal Futures---Soybean meal futures in the December contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 309 while currently trading 315 a ton up about 600 points for the trading week continuing it's bullish momentum as prices are right near a 6 month high.
I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 299 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low which now stands at 298 as the chart structure is outstanding and will improve next week as well. In my opinion I think prices will break the March 22nd contact high of 315 as I will be looking at adding more contracts to the upside as the chart structure will improve in the next several trading sessions, but I do believe there is significant room to run to the upside.
At the present time I also have a bullish recommendation in soybeans as the entire complex continues to move higher due to the fact that hot and dry weather conditions persist in the Midwestern United States coupled with the fact that China has come back into the U.S market big time as fundamentally speaking this market looks bullish. Soybean prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the upside so trade with the path of least resistance as counter-trend trading is very dangerous over the course of time.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: LOW
