Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: Beans continue push while grains and cattle ease



Happy Labor Day weekend market watchers! The heat that we are all so tired of is soon coming to an end. Highs Tuesday are said to be in the low 80s with the real change happening Wednesday with highs only in the upper 50s! And most importantly, there is some rain coming with it. Chances are still decent as the work week gets back underway and hopefully they will materialize this time for more parts of the states crop areas. Despite certain forecasts this past week, only southern and southeastern parts of Oklahoma received precip. This has many producers inching to get started planting wheat while others remain hopeful for next weeks chances. Early plantings always face concern of worm pressure and this year will likely to be no different. With near record rainfall in July, the critters have been prevalent in summer crops and pastures and so be vigilant and ready to spray if youre planting early. Were already hearing reports of worm pressure in wheat just planted. The wheat and corn markets peaked near term this week as corn crop ratings were slightly better than expected although lower than last week. Deteriorating conditions in Iowa and continued China buying has buoyed this market but lost upward momentum and failed to close above the $3.60 level, which remains resistance at this point. Technically, the market is overbought as the fund short covering rally has fizzled and there remains a gap to fill below between $3.45-3.48 on the December futures. The crossover of the 50 and 100-day moving averages is down at the $3.40 mark and could be a reality if we get harvest pressure. December corn closed Friday at $3.58. China demand could be a wildcard that has pushed grain sorghum basis up significantly as the corn shortage in the P.R.C. continues to tighten. While rains are back in the forecast for the Midwest, dryness in August had more of an impact on soybeans than corn. Combined with consistent buying from China as well as pressure from major flooding, cold weather threats in the US and La Nina impact on South America production, soybean futures made a new recent high on Friday at $9.69 to settle the week at $9.68. The next level of strong resistance is at the $9.80 level. Funds added 53,000 longs this week to reach 162,607 contracts this week versus the record of 253,889 and so still plenty of room to expand. In fact, managed funds are now net long all grain contracts except Minneapolis wheat. For producers looking to risk manage a soybean pricing strategy, the levels have improved significantly up over $1.00 since August 10th. However, this market could very likely press higher based on Fridays close. If selling into this rally, be cautious to overcommit bushels and consider utilizing put options if extending protection above your crop insurance guarantee. In the wheat complex, the KC December contract has surged nearly 70 cents since the August 10th low to the September 1st high. After breaking below the 200-day moving average this week, the next target could be the 100-day moving average at $4.67. Should we break that level, we could see further deterioration unless exports pick up. A weaker US dollar has been supportive, but Egypts recent tender won by Russia saw a smaller order perhaps indicating theyre waiting for a pullback. Russia followed by Ukraine were the lowest in the next Egyptian tender announced this week for shipment from November 5-15th. We have advised producers to sell these rallies on stored bushels and take action on new crop July 2021 futures that reached $5.13 on September 1st and finished the week at $4.96 . If you need seed wheat, give us a call at (580) 874-2286. We have OSU, WestBred as well as CoAXium varieties and can get any other labels including AgriPro and Syngenta. We have graze and grain and grain-only varieties and so have something for any purpose. We have bulk as well as totes and 50 pound bags. Dont forget about our sesame field days on September 15th in the morning near Helena and the evening with Enid Brewing Company between Garber and Covington. Go to the Enterprise Grain Facebook page for more information or call the OSU Extension Office for more details. We will have food at both meetings. Come learn more about this great crop option for Oklahoma and Kansas that weve been handling and developing since 2017. Cattle markets continued to slip this week as cash trade was light and lower with slaughter levels providing adequate supplies and there is no shortage of cattle to come. The late week selloff in equity markets also pressured the cattle complex. Feeder cattle contracts traded down to the 100-day moving average. This was near the $137 level on September Feeders, not seen since July 10th. There is still a gap on the September chart up at the $144 mark, which remains plenty out of reach at the moment. Watch this 100-day moving average as should we break this level, we could be headed lower until demand or colder weather up north begins to bring premium back to the cattle complex. Give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week! Brady Sidwell is a Series 3 Licensed Commodity Futures Broker and Principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and Options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.



About the author Brady Sidwell is the Founder and President of Sidwell Strategies, Enterprise Grain Company, Enterprise Grain Malt, Sidwell Solutions, Sidwell Seed, 81 Feed and Seed, Sidwell Transport, Arbitrage αlpha Solutions and co-founder of Enid Brewing Company. Mr. Sidwell is also a Limited Partner and member of the Advisory Board of Germin8 Ventures, a Food Tech Venture Capital firm based out of Chicago, and a founding partner of Ninja Ag, LLC, a precision agriculture technology business that creates variable-rate nutrient applications from corrected NDVI imagery. Mr. Sidwell was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, Oklahoma City Branch. Prior to his recent change in becoming an entrepreneurial business owner and commodity broker, Mr. Sidwell was Vice President of Global Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions for the OSI Group, based out of its headquarters near Chicago. He first joined the company as VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development for the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), based in Hong Kong. At OSI, Mr. Sidwell was responsible for spearheading global strategy and M&A. Before joining OSI, Mr. Sidwell was Head of Food & Agribusiness Research and Advisory for Rabobank in North East Asia. He was responsible for cross-border F&A strategies for companies and investors across various sectors in the supply chain. While at Rabobank, Mr. Sidwell appeared regularly on Bloomberg, CNBC and Reuters TV to discuss the impacts of global and regional food & agriculture developments on Asian and global markets. Prior to Rabobank, Mr. Sidwell worked on project teams at the U.S. Embassy offices of the U.S.D.A. in South Korea and Thailand. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude in Agricultural Economics with a focus on International Marketing from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Economics degree from the University of Hong Kong where he studied as a Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar to China. Mr. Sidwell was raised on a family farming operation in Goltry, OK, where he lives with his wife Emily and their dog, Daisy. He is active in his community as a Rotarian, Ambucs member, Advisory Board and Investment Committee Member of the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, Class 31 of Leadership Oklahoma and the Board of Governors of the Oklahoma State University Foundation.