Commentary:
The soy today was led by the meal closing up 4.5 dollars per ton. This is supporting the crush margins at present. It is important to see where the overall soy numbers are going to fall. It is my thought that the domestic carry will be ample, and the global numbers will continue to expand. The near term fundamentals are supportive with the recent bout of poor weather. In addition, the Chinese purchases, as well as the thought Brazil may have a US buying package. This is possible and some beans will move, the amount remains to be seen. At the end of the day, the question remains, how many beans will China need? The focus, in my humble opinion, is related to the Chinese and their need for corn. This could potentially be a big number. The thought being thrown out is that they may need up to 50 mmt. If true, this would be a big number. It has been my contention that the corn did place a low at the 320 level. Going forward the domestic numbers will be watched very carefully to see if the USDA starts to show the declines the market expects. It is my thought that they will. This will be important and in my opinion show that the largest numbers of the year are in the rear view mirror.
Quantify your risk.
Trade Suggestion(s)
NA today
Risk/Reward
Futures-
Options -
BE WELL,
John J. Walsh
President, Walsh Trading, Inc.
800-993-5449
312-208-8836
jwalsh@walshtrading.com
www.walshtrading.com
Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.
All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.