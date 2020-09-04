Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary October Lean Hogs gap opened higher, surged to a new high for the up move a t 60.95, then tumbled. It closed the gap making the low at 58.875 then rallied to settle at 59.825. Settlement was above the 200 DMA (59.29) which is positive but the candle formed a Doji which indicates indecision. Hogs must show strength on Tuesday and hold a re-test of the 200 DMA or we can see a pullback to support at 57.025, in my opinion. Settlement is at key level in my support / resistance numbers so this is once again pivotal in my opinion. Support is at the 200 DMA, 58.25 and then 57.025. If settlement holds a re-test of the Friday high is possible. Resistance is at 61.80 and then 63.325. Hogs are in a long-term downtrend but is building upon a short-term up-trend. The short-term moving averages are starting to flow higher which could lend support to any pullback and possibly provide buying opportunities. The cutouts and the Lean Hog Index remain firm after making their lows last month. The Pork Cutout Index jumped and is at 74.43 as of 9/3/2020. The Lean Hog Index increased and is at 58.13 as of 9/2/2020. Estimated Slaughter for Friday is 460,000 which is below last weeks 481,000 and above last years slaughter at 429,000. Estimated slaughter for Saturday is 119,000, lower than last weeks 269,000 and last years 358,000. The weekly slaughter is estimated at 2,484,000, lower than last weeks 2,657,000 and above last years holiday week slaughter at 2,217,000. October Feeder Cattle broke down and traded to a new low for the down move. It traded down to 137.55 and recovered to settle at 138.50. It formed a Hammer candlestick and could be supportive to the market. If price can open strong and trade above the Friday high (138.975), a test of resistance at 140.775 is possible. The 50 DMA continues to rise and is now at 141.43. Resistance then comes in at 142.40 and 143.50. A failure from settlement could see the low revisited and then move towards lower support levels. Support is at 136.75, the rising 100 DMA (136.50), 135.60 and the 200 DMA (135.57) (makes this area another pivotal spot, in my opinion). The Feeder Cattle Index increased and is at 140.20 as of 9/3/2020. October Live Cattle consolidated, trading within Wednesdays big range. It settled below the rising 50 DMA (105.05) at 104.45 and is near the lower part of the 104.85 104.20 support band. Price needs to reclaim the 50 DMA or a retest of the Wednesday low is possible. Support is at 104.20, 103.00 and then 100.275. Resistance is at 104.85, the 50DMA, 106.025 and there is strong resistance at the 200 DMA (106.52). Boxed beef cutouts were lower with choice cutouts down 1.39 to 225.85 and select down 3.20 to 209.30. The choice/ select spread widened to 16.55 and the load count was 108. Fridays estimated slaughter is 115,000, which is below last weeks 116,000 and last years 118,000. Estimated slaughter for Saturday is 44,000, lower than last weeks 66,000 and last years 102,000. The weekly estimated slaughter is 633,000, lower than last weeks 654,000 and higher than last years holiday week slaughter at 571,000. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: Thus far Friday, trade was light on light to moderate demand in the Texas Panhandle. Compared to Thursday in the Texas Panhandle live purchases traded steady at 102.00. Trade was limited on light to moderate demand in all other feeding regions. Not enough purchases for an adequate market test. The latest established market in Kansas was on Thursday with live purchases at 103.00. The latest established live market in Nebraska was Thursday with a few live purchases at 102.00. Dressed purchases on Tuesday traded from 162.00-164.00, mostly from 163.00-164.00. The latest established dressed market in the Western Cornbelt was on Thursday at 162.00. The latest established live market in the Western Cornbelt was on Wednesday with a few purchases from 103.00-104.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.