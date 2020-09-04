Soybean Prices Higher 10th Day In A Row



SOURCE: Getty Images Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 9.50 a bushel while currently trading at 9.68 up about $0.18 for the trading week and now has traded higher for the last 10 trading sessions experiencing a remarkable run up in price over the last several weeks. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last several weeks from the 9.14 level and if you took that trade the stop loss now stands at 9.11, however the chart structure will improve next week therefor lowering the risk. In my opinion I believe prices will test the contract high that was hit on January 2nd at 9.82 as I believe there are a lot of buy stops above that level which could push prices above the $10 level rather quickly. Fundamentally speaking weather concerns in the Midwestern part of the United States is causing concern that will reduce yields come harvest time coupled with the fact that China has stepped up big time abiding by the Phase 1 trade deal as prices look to move higher in my opinion so stay long as the risk / reward is in your favor to the upside. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.