Hog Prices Up 600 Points This Week



SOURCE: Getty Images Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the October contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 53.65 while currently trading at 59.65 up about 600 points for the trading week up for the 4th consecutive session as prices have now hit a 4 month high. The volatility in hogs is extremely high as we had a 10% move just this week as historically speaking I still think prices look cheap, however we are experiencing overbought conditions in my opinion which means prices may have gone up too quickly too fast. If you take a look at the weekly chart a possible Head and Shoulders bottom chart pattern may have developed over the last several months as that is a bullish technical indicator for higher prices ahead so stay long. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last several weeks from around the 50.75 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which stands at 53.17 as the chart structure will not improve for another 6 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

