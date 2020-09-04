rounded corner
ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - Dow Jones Futures (YM)
Friday, September 04, 2020

by Karl Montevirgen of Independent - Writing for Multiple Companies

Look for near term support at 27381, and further support at 25900, 24696, and 22868. The Feds monetary loosening should be supportive of upward momentum in equities moving forward. Ironically, it should also support gold, which mainstream investors typically view counter to equities as well (which can often be a misguided assumption).


About the author

Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space. 

You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page. 
Published by Barchart
