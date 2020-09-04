Shying From the Long Side of All Markets









Below are the early morning comments from my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite. The information below was sent to my subscribers a few minutes before 7 a.m. Chicago time this morning. I hope you find something of interest. ------------------------------------------------------------------ livestock complex The critter complex was sharply mixed yesterday. The upside leader was front hog futures with the October contract gaining 282 points while December rose 140 points. But feeder cattle slipped 100 points while October cattle fell 55 and December dropped 60 points. And over the past three weeks, October hogs have gained 1400 points on October cattle. I doubt October hogs can rise much over $60. But after the gains seen yesterday that target is close at hand. The hogs are well bid but do not chase strength. Be objective and realize the market is at the top of a trading range where it should run out of steam. As for cattle, sell rallies. Weights are going to hit historic all time highs before the end of the year. Demand is turning soft and cash is pulling futures lower. Any stiff rally should be sold. My favorite cash cattle connections have a downside target for cash of $95 to $100 before the end of September. If so, cattle futures will follow. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As I type furiously away, nearby hog futures after trading impressively higher are now lower. My work is flashing sell signals for front hogs. However, for the signals to prove valid a lower close is needed. And the close is several hours away.

However, the dollar is impressively higher while at the same time crude oil and the metals are lower. In fact, the dollar is flashing a buy signal which, in theory, is bearish commodities per se. And with a long weekend looming large, the commodities may be poised to take a hit next week.

It also has to be noted that this is September, the most bearish month of the year for stocks and commodities. And history has shown clearly that a poor close on a Friday, for stocks, equities, shares and so on can lead to unusual weakness the next week. Right now, the Dow is down 210 points and in a world of hurt.

My lean remains the same. I do not wish to be long any market on the board. Not with this being September and my technical work flashing sell signals for metals, crude oil, stocks and so on. I have no desire to be long.

Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com. Or, call me at 406 682 5010

















This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutionss Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.











Recent articles from this author Shying From the Long Side of All Markets

Other Markets and Comments

Morning Livestock Comments

Wise Words

Morning & Afternoon Livestock Comments

About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.