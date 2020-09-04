rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

WTI Crude Oil - October 2020
Friday, September 04, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

Bookmark and Share

847-254-5589

Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of futures analysis.

It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional alike!

Our daily Quant has been in Sell Mode for eight days. Its not surprising to see the Weekly quant retreat to the sell side as well.

Recent weakness has caused our weekly Quant to roll over and trigger a sell signal. That signal will be confirmed on Fridays close.

The weekly Quant is key. When the daily and weekly Quants are both indicating sell signals its time to get short. The same is true for the buy side.

We have been using this type of analysis for 40 years. No need to depend on lagging technical indicators and leaked reports any longer!

If you would like further information just give us a call at 847 254 5589. It would be our pleasure!

Would you like a free two week trial?

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to signup.

We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF's and Stocks.






Recent articles from this author


About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy