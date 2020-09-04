847-254-5589

Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of futures analysis.

It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional alike!

Our daily Quant has been in Sell Mode for eight days. Its not surprising to see the Weekly quant retreat to the sell side as well.

Recent weakness has caused our weekly Quant to roll over and trigger a sell signal. That signal will be confirmed on Fridays close.



The weekly Quant is key. When the daily and weekly Quants are both indicating sell signals its time to get short. The same is true for the buy side.



We have been using this type of analysis for 40 years. No need to depend on lagging technical indicators and leaked reports any longer!



We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF's and Stocks.