USDJPY is trading slow and sideways for some time now, which resembles a triangle correction within a downtrend in wave B. We see price at the end of a triangle now, so be aware of one more leg lower. That said, an impulsive driop below the 105.21 level will confirm a triangle completed, and wave C with five waves to be underway.

USDJPY, 4h