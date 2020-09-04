Arabica Coffee (KC) formed a daily Doji yesterday, consolidating for a 3rd straight day near the psychologically key 1.30 whole figure level. Significantly, KCs Bull Flag (on the weekly chart) will likely spend at least the next week or so around the Jan 2019 high. Although odds are increasing for a test of the 2020 high before year end, bulls should be prepared for the moderate probability of a deeper consolidation first in the next few weeks.Congratulations to readers who profited from the July 24th report highlighting the growing momentum behind KC's major bottoming efforts.The weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am flat after profitably closing longs yesterday and am looking at re-entering long in the green zone (of the daily chart in the ~1.26-1.30 range), targeting the red zone (of the daily chart in the ~1.35-1.38 range) for Thursday. The amber/yellow zone (in the ~1.21-1.25 range) is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).





Arabica Coffee (KC) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Coffee Daily

