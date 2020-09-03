ZYTrade Technical Snapshot - Marijuana Stock Index (MJ)







MJ broke below support at 12.50 on relatively high volume. The uptrend is still intact but must see a bounce between 10.50 and 11.50, otherwise the uptrend is in question. For swing traders, we dont recommend taking any position as of yet until we find a temporary bottom. For long-term investors, the support range may provide a favorable opportunity.

About the author Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space. You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page.