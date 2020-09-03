If youve been reading our posts, you probably know that we use a lot of simple price action analysis to generate a snapshot of market activity.

Price action can also be used as a technical tactic; even better when paired with fundamental analysis, which we often use to get a better sense of a given markets context.

If fundamentals provide a strategic outlook, then price action provides the more tactical view from which a trader can proverbially pull the trigger.

Yet, many traders and investors, particularly new ones, may not be as familiar with price action approaches as they should be.

Thats why we published a basic Introduction to Price Action Trading post on our blog.

Price action is something of a minimalist approach--one that speeds up your analytical capacity by simplifying your tools. It isnt for everyone, but it has certain advantages that everyone can use.

If youre interested, check out the article.

